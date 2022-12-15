EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – If you love art, or know anyone who has a passion for art, you can now give the gift of Van Gogh this holiday season.

Starting Dec. 16 to Jan. 12, Beyond Van Gogh will be featured inside the El Paso County Coliseum. Event Manager of Beyond Van Gogh Billye Thompson says everyone will get to know the real Vincent Van Gogh like they never have before.

When you first walk into the exhibit, you will see an introduction room where you will have the chance to read about the famous artist, in English or in Spanish.

“It’s a great experience, for people that only read Spanish or only read in English. It’s for them as well. It’s a great experience and that’s how they learn. Going through the introduction hall,” said Thompson. Then once you’re done with the introduction room, you will enter the waterfall room.

“In the waterfall room they will see color and movement which is more of a portal and kind of prepares you for the next room. Which is this room, the immersive room and then in the immersive room we have about 300 hundred paintings that we’ve taken, and we put together in a video format that is about a 35-minute looping presentation. So, they will learn about his art in a different way.”

Followed by the last room, which is the immersive room.

“So what we use to bring this whole immersive experience room to life is cutting projection edge technology, we have projectors in this room, take the art to really make it come alive and make movement. All the movements that you see, some of the portraits, if you look long enough one of them might blink at you.”

Adding that, you will even see self-portraits come to life. For instance, Vincent Van Gogh smoking a pipe with smoke coming out. As well as the famous painting ‘Starry Night’. Although the exhibit takes an hour to walk through, Thompson tells KTSM they wanted a different approach than any other museum.

As you’re looking at different art of Van Gogh, you will hear different music playing in the background. You will also experience things you have never seen before with each and every picture.

Attendees will also have the chance to take pictures/videos and post to their social media. Thompson suggest those to use #vangoghelpaso when posting online.

The exhibit has 25 light panels where attendees will read letters that Vincent wrote to his brother. As well as quotes from him, where you will learn who Vincent Van Gogh really was.

“You really learn about who he was, as an artist. We hear a lot about Vincent, some of the darker things that he went through, but that’s not showing in his work, you see hope, beauty and light and brightness and colors. And that is what it’s all about, so you have a real experience of what he’s done and what has been put together here.”

As for those who have never heard of Vincent Van Gogh, people will learn about him once they step foot into the museum. People will also learn why he is the artist everyone talks about.

Beyond Van Gogh will also be hosting yoga classes for attendees who want to experience yoga while admiring art in the immersive room. Thompson says the classes will be held starting Jan. 7 to Jan. 14.

If you’re feeling artsy and want to get inspired by Vincent Van Gogh, you can find tickets by clicking here at Beyond Van Gogh El Paso.

