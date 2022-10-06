EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Porch pirates, people who steal packages from porches, are at their peak before the holiday season. This is due to people having more packages delivered to their homes and some being delivered after the sun goes down, better concealing the porch pirate.

The Las Cruces Police Department released a list of tips to best avoid packages being stolen.

Track deliveries online and try to be home at the time packages are delivered.

Require a signature for all home delivery packages.

When scheduling a delivery, leave instructions where the package can be delivered.

Request electronic notification when delivery is made.

Ask a trusted friend or neighbor to receive your package at the time of delivery.

Create a concealed drop-off zone, possibly using planters or creative landscaping, where packages can be left near the front door and remain unseen from passersby.

If possible, have the package delivered to your place of employment or a location where you know it can be securely received.

Schedule online purchases from big box retailers to be delivered to their local store where you can arrange for curbside pickup.

Have the package delivered to a FedEx or UPS store where it can be held for pickup.

Utilize a motion-activated porch light to help deter unwanted guests.

Consider installing a motion-activated home security system, such as a Ring or Nest doorbell camera, that records video and immediately sends notification of activity to your smartphone.

Be a good neighbor and watch for suspicious activity. Immediately call police if any such activity is seen in your neighborhood.

Additionally, if making a purchase online, it is advised to get the insurance so if you package is stolen you are able to get a replacement much easier.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store