Better Beauty: HipDot’s Clueless collaboration and environmental beauty justice

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The beauty world is totally buggin’ over a limited edition cosmetics collection celebrating the 25th anniversary of Clueless.

Okay, so you’re probably going like, “is this a Noxzema commercial or what?,” but KTSM 9 News spoke with Geovanna Waters from HipDot Cosmetics about the beauty brand’s Clueless collaboration that features rich, pigmented, colors that don’t make the wearer look like a full-on Monet or virgin who can’t drive.

“Here at HipDot, we’re known for our unexpected collaborations, so we have a lot of fun bringing these collections to life,” says Waters. “And the thing with Clueless,” she adds, “is its 90s nostalgia,” which is so much on trend right now.

Clueless was released in 1995 but was not able to fully celebrate the anniversary last year because of the pandemic. The 90s nostalgia trend is present in the beauty palettes, with products ranging from popular girl pink eye shadow to total Betty red lip oils.

“All of our collections are very true to the collaborations we’re working with,” says Waters. “Even the color stories, we wanted to make sure we captured the iconic Clueless feel. The colors are fun and for everyday use, but they’re also bold colors,” she adds.

The longevity of Clueless has as much to do with literary legacy as it does modernity.

The film is an adaptation of Jane Austen’s Emma, with actor Alicia Silverstone’s “Cher” representing Emma in the romance that centers on the high-achieving female lead coming of age while questioning — sometimes challenging — the status quo.

Ditto, the HipDot collaboration.

Like Cher Horowitz in the film, HipDot wants to do something good for humanity.

“We’re clean, we’re Vegan, we’re cruelty-free, we’re PETA-certified, and we’re free of all that stuff like mineral oil, talc-free, and paraben-free. And it’s important for us to make sure that we give you that bold look and great application without sacrificing the formulation,” says Waters.

Many beauty brands are shifting product formulation as consumers become increasingly mindful of the dangers of parabens and other harmful chemicals.

Chemical exposure from beauty products disproportionately impacts women of color more so than white women.

A study in the American Journal of Obstetrics and Gynecology says that exposure to potentially toxic chemicals can cause reproductive health issues in women.

According to the study:

“Beauty product use is an understudied source of environmental chemical exposures. Beauty products can include reproductive and developmental toxicants such as phthalates and heavy metals; however, disclosure requirements are limited and inconsistent. Compared with white women, women of color have higher levels of beauty product–related environmental chemicals in their bodies, independent of socioeconomic status. Even small exposures to toxic chemicals during critical periods of development (such as pregnancy) can trigger adverse health consequences (such as impacts on fertility and pregnancy, neurodevelopment, and cancer).”

The paper explains that many beauty products are made with chemicals like phthalates and parabens that have been linked to endocrine problems, cancers, reproductive issues, and neurological deficits in children.

The numbers are way harsh when it comes to environmental injustices in women of color.

National data of reproductive-aged women in the United States shows that women of color have higher levels of endocrine-impairing chemicals in their bodies — particularly phthalates and parabens — compared to white women that are unrelated to socioeconomic status.

Latinas and Hispanics are the fastest-growing ethnic beauty market on the globe, making an understanding of environmental justice in beauty products paramount to women in the Borderland.

HipDot’s Clueless products are environmentally safe and have wearers looking anything but Clueless.

“Clueless has become a cultural revolution — from the fashion styles to iconic catchphrases, we created a makeup collection that embodies that “teen nostalgia” that Clueless captures so well.” says Jeff Sellinger, CEO of HipDot Cosmetics. “HipDot is making its mark with buzz-worthy collabs right now, so we’re thrilled to be part of something as timeless as Clueless.”

The collection comes in a bubblegum pink rectangle in the likeness of a locker — which Waters says is part of the overall experience.

“It opens like a locker would open,” she explains, “and we’ve included things like polaroid pictures and stickers, which are things that you’d put in your locker.”

The 411 Eye Palette comes in a furry pink box with 12 buttery shades with names like ‘Full-on Monet,” “Homies,” and “Whatever!”

Anything you can do to draw attention to your lips is good, and the Total Bettys Lip Oil Set comes in three easy-to-accessorize shades whether you want to look like a farmer in your clothes or are rollin’ with the homies.

In the film, Cher says you sometimes have to show a little skin but it’s super important to have a healthy glow.

The Totally Clueless Blush Palette comes in a 90-s style pink flip phone with four silky options whether you’re going to a party in the Valley or vegging out on the couch contemplating the existential crises of Ren and Stimpy.

The launch of the collaboration coincides with a return to beauty as more and more people emerge from COVID-19 lockdown and can wear lipstick without worrying about masks.

“We’ve seen an increase in lip products being sold because people haven’t been wearing any for about a year or so,” says Waters.

“I think the consumers are just excited to get out there and enhance their beauty,” she adds, “that’s what beauty is all about.”