EL PASO, Texas — More than ever, mental health cannot be ignored. This May, for Mental Health Awareness Month, NAMI El Paso, the National Alliance on Mental Illness, is raising awareness and advocating for improved access to affordable, quality mental health care for everyone.

On July 16, the new 988 mental health and suicide crisis number will launch nationwide. NAMI is working tirelessly at the local, state, and federal levels, and calling for adequate funding for crisis response teams and services in every community. The goal is to provide a mental health response for a mental health crisis that treats people with dignity and respect.

Over the last two years, the collective distress of the pandemic has shed light on the importance of mental health as an essential part of overall health. NAMI believes that accessing mental health care and treatment should be as easy as going to the doctor for a broken arm.

NAMI El Paso will be distributing “Meet Little Monster” a mental health coloring and activity book to elementary schools across El Paso County. It was created for young children as a tool to express and explore their feelings in a fun, creative and empowering way to foster dialogue in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and includes a list of mental health resources.

Access the list Mental Health Month activities through May Mental Health Event Calendar – Google Sheets

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.