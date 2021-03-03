Beto O’Rourke urges Texans to continue to wear masks

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) – Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s decision to rescind mask mandates and allow full business operation sparked reactions and concerns across the state.

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O’Rourke took to Facebook to urge people to continue following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention despite Abbott’s announcement.

O’Rourke was critical of Abbott’s decision calling it a death warrant for Texans.

“We are still averaging in the state of Texas, 200 deaths. Not a week, not a month, but in a day, in the state. 200 people are dying and folks so many are dying. Absolutely, unnecessarily, preventable.” said Beto O’Rourke in a recorded message for his Facebook page.

O’Rourke says he and others will go door-to-door to register people for the COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.