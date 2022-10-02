EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Beto O’Rourke has announced he is stopping in El Paso as he continues his college tour across the Lone Star State.

According to his official website, O’Rourke will be visiting UTEP Tuesday, Oct. 11 as part of his college tour. The event is said to be an opportunity to register to vote and for local supporters to sign up for the O’Rourke campaign.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.