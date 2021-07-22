Beto O’Rourke to join Civil Rights leaders in march to Austin as voting rights battle wages on

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke speaks during a campaign rally in El Paso, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Former U.S. Congressman, Beto O’Rourke, is joining clergy, civil rights leaders, and more in a Selma-style march to Austin.

“This is the epicenter in the fight for the right to vote. We have the toughest voting and election laws in the country, bar none,” said O’Rourke during a press conference on Thursday.

“It’s tougher to vote in Texas than in any other state,” he added.

O’Rourke is joining a coalition of voting rights advocates, Texas Democrats, and others to organize a three-day march that echoes the 1965 march over the Edmund Pettus Bridge in Selma, Alabama, where civil rights advocates, like the late U.S. Representative John Lewis, were beaten by local police.

“It is time to nationalize what’s going on in Texas,” said the Rev. William Barber, co-chair of the new Poor People’s Campaign, an extension of a group that was organized by Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The march will start on Wednesday, July 28, 2021, where participants will walk 27 miles from Georgetown to the state capitol in Austin over the course of three days, the march concluding Friday, July 31, 2021.

The march comes as Democrats and Republicans in Texas continue to battle over legislation that would restrict voting laws, which are already tight in Texas.

Last week, Democratic members of the Texas House and Senate fled the Capitol to avoid voting on Senate Bill 1 — the controversial voting bill — which has caused continued discord between the parties.

On Wednesday, nine Democratic senators returned to their duties in Austin, where tensions reignited between the parties.

Republicans say the legislation would “make it easier to vote, and harder to cheat,” while Democrats argue the bill will effectively disenfranchise voters and entire communities of color, calling it “Jim Crow 2.0” because of the extensive restrictions it would impose.

“It’s not about voter suppression, or restricting anyone’s right to vote,” said Lt. Governor Dan Patrick, who heads the Texas Senate, in a press conference on Wednesday.

The Texas Attorney General’s office — headed by Ken Paxton — found only 16 cases of false addresses out of 11 million voter registration forms in 2020.

Still, the state GOP remains skeptical.

On Thursday, two dozen House Republicans voted in-favor of legislation that would require a third-party review of 2020 election results in large counties.

Democrats continue to resist Republican-led efforts to upset election results and restrict voting law by pushing passage of “The For the People Act,” which is a federal bill that would expand voting rights, ban partisan gerrymandering, create new ethics rules for federal office holders, and change campaign finance laws.

State Senator Cesar J. Blanco of El Paso supports it, and was in D.C. with fellow Texas Democratic lawmakers to discuss with federal legislators.

“Our meetings with leaders in the United States House of Representatives and Senate were encouraging,” said Blanco in a statement sent to KTSM, “and I believe we moved the needle on the passage of federal legislation that will protect the sacred right to vote for all Americans.”

