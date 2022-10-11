EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Democratic challenger for the tTexas governor’s seat is in town today. Beto O’Rourke will be visiting UTEP tonight as part of his college tour across the state.



O’Rourke will be hosting a town hall style event at 5:30 p.m. and it will take place at the El Paso Natural Gas conference center.

O’Rourke’s campaign has raised another 25-million-dollars in the race for Texas governor. The money was raised from July through late September.

O’Rourke’s campaign announced the figures this morning ahead of an end-of-day deadline to report them to the Texas ethics commission. Governor Greg Abbott has not released his latest fundraising numbers yet.

