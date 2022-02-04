EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Beto O’Rourke, the Democratic Texas gubernatorial candidate, kicked off his ‘Keeping the Lights on Tour’ on Friday with the first stop in his hometown, El Paso.

O’Rourke plans to visit over 20 Texas cities, traveling more than 2,100 miles over 12 days.

O’Rourke said he would explain his plans to prevent another power grid failure if elected as governor.

The road trip comes near the first anniversary of the deadly Texas freeze, where millions were without power, running water, or heat.

“I want to make clear this didn’t happen by any act of God or the sheer force of Mother Nature,” O’Rourke said. “This was wholly the responsibility of the person in the highest position of power in the state, Greg Abbott.”

O’Rourke said the governor failed to listen to warnings before February 2021 about the power grid’s vulnerabilities.

Earlier this week, Abbott touted confidence in the grid; however, he said, “No one can guarantee that there won’t be a load-shed event.”

Abbott, along with ERCOT, briefed Friday morning on the current Texas winter storm.

“Most of the state will continue to experience sub-freezing temperatures for a few more nights,” Gov. Abbott said. “Tonight, it’s anticipated the entire state will be freezing or below freezing situation. The power grid continues to perform well at peak demand during this storm.”