Beto O’Rourke joins healthcare workers for vigil marking one year of COVID-19 in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– It has almost been a full year since health officials confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 in El Paso. On March 13, 2020, officials reported the first case was in El Paso.

Now, almost a year later, more than 2,200 El Pasoans have died from the virus and 125,985 positive cases have been reported.

On Wednesday, El Paso healthcare workers gathered outside of Las Palmas to hold a candelight vigil and remember the lives lost, including those who worked on the frontlines on the pandemic.

Former Congressman Beto O’Rourke joined the group to share stories and highlight those who died.

“We are grateful to the healthcare workers who have risked their lives to save the lives of so many in this community and throughout the country,” said former Rep. Beto O’Rourke, “Let’s show them how much we appreciate their service by continuing to wear masks and following the best public health guidance.”

Healthcare worker Erika Morales, who lost her husband Daniel, spoke about the +3,500 healthcare workers who have lost their lives nationally.

“It’s time that we pay attention to healthcare workers who are sacrificing so much and show them the appreciation they deserve through action,” Erika Morales said, “My children and I only wish my husband could have had the opportunity to get vaccinated so that he would have had a fighting chance to survive. Let’s not ever forget all that healthcare workers have done and let’s come together to fight our way out of this pandemic.”

Daniel Morales was a dialysis nurse who contracted the virus in the summer of 2020 and died in August from complications.

“My husband, from the moment COVID-19 started, dedicated his heart to his job,” Morales said.

This vigil also came on the same day Texas Governor Greg Abbott rescinded the statewide mask mandate and allowed businesses to open to 100% capacity.

“Continue to take precautions, we’re not out of the clear yet, but we’ll get there soon and as a a community we just need to continue to keep prevention in place,” Morales said.

Healthcare workers said they are preparing for the worst as Texans look towards their spring break and summer vacations with a statewide mask mandate no longer in place and called on the public to get vaccinated, continue to wear masks and socially distance.

The Service Employees International Union organized the vigil. Leaders expressed concerns over the lift on the mask mandate as only 8.4% of Texans being fully vaccinated.

“The fear we have is that the Governor’s decision to rescind the mask mandate will cause a new surge of infections that will kill Texans and overwhelm the hospital system,” said SEIU Texas President Elsa Caballero. “A lot of hospitals are short staffed and workers are beyond exhausted already and frankly not getting the support they need to deal with the crisis we have now.”