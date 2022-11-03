EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Early voting is nearing its end this week and with that comes last efforts from candidates to push voters to the polls. This midterm election, the race to watch in Texas is the governor’s race between incumbent Greg Abbott and candidate Beto O’Rourke.

O’Rourke was in El Paso on November 3 to cast his vote on the UTEP campus. O’Rourke’s campaign has focused on the younger voters on college campuses hopeful that they will be the driving force in this year’s election.

“Young voters are going to win this election and its going to be young voters like these UTEP students right here in El Paso so Amy and I chose this early voting location to cast our ballot so it makes me really proud of the way El Pasoans are turning out.”

Governor Abbott has taken a different approach this election season focusing on his supporters and calling on them to spread the word to head to the polls in his favor.

“I need each one of you and I’m looking at well over 500 people right now I need more than all 500 of you to send out 100 texts tonight tomorrow the next night and the night after that saying one sentence go vote early for governor Abbott.”

Early voting ends on November 4th and election day is on November 8th. There is still time to cast a vote and to find the closest polling site go to epcountvotes.com.

