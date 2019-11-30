Beloved Catholic Priest, Father Rahm, dies at 100

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Father Harold Joseph Rahm, the beloved El Paso Priest whose ministry in South El Paso was legendary, has died at the age of 100.

The Diocese of El Paso announced Father Rahm’s passing Saturday.

Father Rahm, who was born in Tyler, Texas, became a Catholic Jesuit Priest and began his ministry career in El Paso in 1952 where he immediately created Our Lady’s Youth Center, an outreach program targeting low-income youth. He’s particularly known for riding his bicycle around Segundo Barrio in order to reach those in need.

He was known to many in Segundo Barrio as someone who fully emersed himself into the community, sometimes giving masses in backyards. He worked tirelessly to curb gang violence in the neighborhood during his tenure at Sacred Heart Parish.

Father Rahm served in El Paso for 12 years until he left to begin serving in Brazil in 1964.

El Paso named Father Rahm Avenue in south El Paso his honor. Funeral services have not yet been announced.