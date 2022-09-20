EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vania Reyes, assistant principal at Bel Air High School, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP), a Texas Tech University initiative designed to help education professionals deepen their knowledge and develop skills in leadership and public policy.

Reyes is a Ysleta ISD graduate, educator, advocate and parent. She also serves as vice president of the nonprofit organization Mija Yes You Can, and actively promotes the need for female representation in every decision-making room.

“It has been a long-term goal of mine to ensure we have representation and give a voice to our more vulnerable populations,” said Reyes, who has a bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University and a master’s degree in education policy from American University. By participating in the Texas-EPFP program, Reyes said she hopes to immerse herself “in an organization that will better prepare me to make the changes necessary in our state educational policies to enhance services for our community stakeholders.”

The TX-EPFP is a 10-month, intensive professional development program.