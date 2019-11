EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso sports community mourned the passing of former Bel Air High School football coach Bob Savage last week.

Savage coached the Bel Air Highlanders from 1972 until 1992, winning nine district titles along the way. The Bel Air football field is named after him.

Courtesy YISD

To honor the late Highlander legend, Bel Air High School created a memorial video, which was shared by the Ysleta Independent School District.

You can watch the video below: