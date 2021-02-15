Beauty below freezing: How to protect your skin in cold weather

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Winter weather can create an environment that leaves skin feeling more wrecked than wonderland, but local skin experts are here to help.

Chantel Loera, an esthetician at Blush Boutique and Spa in downtown El Paso, says hydration and moisturization are key.

From dry skin and redness to flakiness and irritation, ensuring your skin is protected under harsh weather conditions can help make the wait for warmth more comfortable.

Hydration is the absorption process through which skin obtains moisture from the air and improves the skin’s ability to retain moisture and nutrients, while moisturization involves trapping moisturizing properties in order to fortify the skin’s protective barriers.

Hydrating products add water to the skin, while moisturizing products prevent water loss.

Signs of dehydrated skin include tightness, dryness, roughness and or flakiness and is caused by external factors that contribute to trans-epidural water loss. Dry skin is a skin type characterized by a deficit in sebum, an oil naturally produced by the body.

To help keep skin glowy, healthy and bouncy (AKA hydrated and moisturized), Loera advises: