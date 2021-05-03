Beast Urban Park, featuring region’s 1st public indoor natatorium with diving well, opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, the city of El Paso held a ribbon-cutting for the Beast Urban Park in Far East El Paso.

The park boasts the region’s first public indoor natatorium with diving well, as well as other amenities. The park, located 13501 Jason Crandall, will be the city’s largest dveloped park at completion.

The first phase of development spans 10.6 acres and includes:

The region’s first indoor natatorium with a 50-meter competition-ready pool with a diving well, with 1- and 3-meter diving boards. The space also includes spectator seating, warm-up and cool-down pool, training room and lockers.

A multigenerational community center with a gym, spectator seating, multipurpose classrooms, kitchen, dining area, reading room, computer center, indoor walking and running track and fitness area.

An outdoor water park has been completed on-site with a family pool, toddler pool, water slides, climbing walls, artificial wave surfing feature and many other amenities.

Phase Two is in design and includes adding flat fields, among other amenities.

For more information on the Parks and Recreation Department, visit elpasotexas.gov/ parks-and-recreation.

