Be on guard for scammers trying to get their hands on your stimulus check

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — New stimulus checks also mean new scams. The federal trade commission is telling consumers to be on guard for scammers looking to get their hands on your stimulus funds.

As we’ve mentioned before, direct deposits of the $600 checks started Tuesday. Remember, the government will not ask you to pay an upfront fee to get your stimulus check.

Anyone saying otherwise is trying to defraud you. The government will also not call, text, e-mail or contact you on social media to get personal information, such as your social security number, bank account information or credit card number.

There is no way to get your money faster. If anyone tries to tell you otherwise, consider that to also be a red flag for a scam.

