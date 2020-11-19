Be a Santa to a Senior program returns this holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — At a time when it may be more important than ever, Home Instead Senior Care’s Be a Santa to a Senior program returns stronger than ever.

Members of the community can visit one of the participating locations listed below and look for the Be a Santa to a Senior tree on display starting Friday to Dec. 15.

Each tree will be decorated with ornaments featuring seniors’ first names and gift suggestions. Holiday shoppers can choose an ornament, buy the requested gift and return it unwrapped to the store with the ornament attached.

“The Be a Santa to a Senior program brings so much joy to seniors in our community,” said Samuel Patton, owner of the El Paso Home Instead office. “Seniors are especially at risk for the feelings of isolation that we’ve all felt at some point during the pandemic, and a simple gift can show them that they have been thought of, which is more important this year than ever.”

With local seniors more isolated than ever this year, extra precautions will be taken so gifts can be safely collected and delivered to seniors in need.

Be a Santa to a Senior relies on the support from the El Paso community and volunteers, as well as area businesses, nonprofit organizations and retailers. This year Home Instead has partnered with Adult Protective Services on the program.

Be a Santa to a Senior trees can be found at the following locations:

Village Inn, 6040 N. Mesa St., El Paso 79912

Village Inn, 1500 Airway Blvd., El Paso 79925

For more information, visit beasantatoasenior.com.

