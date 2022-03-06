Spring officially begins Sunday, March 20 at 9:33 AM. This week, however, you won’t know if it’s Spring or Winter because the temperatures will be all over the board. We have two cold fronts this week, but we will also warm to 83 by a week from Tuesday! To add even more fun to the mix, we turn our clocks forward one hour when we go to bed Saturday night. Here’s your forecast…

TONIGHT: A Wind Advisory is posted until 7 PM. The NW winds will slowly decrease through the night. NW winds will range from 15-35 mph. Once the winds die down, we’ll drop to 32 at the airport. The skies will be clear.



FORECAST: Monday will be partly cloudy with lighter winds and a high of 63. The variable winds will range from 5-15 mph. Tuesday will be sunny with cooler winds as another cold front pushes into the area. Tuesday’s high: 58. Winds will be stronger on the west slopes of the mountains, gusting to near 35 mph. Wednesday will be sunny and much warmer with a high of 69. The winds will be moderate but warmer. Thursday will be sunny and 71 with moderate winds. A cold front blows in on Friday with a high of 57. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy on Friday with chilly winds. Saturday will be sunny and 67. Sunday will be sunny, breezy, and 73. Monday will be mostly sunny and 77. Tuesday will be sunny and 83!