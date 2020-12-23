Bathe with festive Jack Skellington and “waffle Santa”: Local business creates fun bath bombs, safe for skin and environment

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — In Bloom started two years ago by selling all natural cosmetics in eco-friendly packaging. Now the business has expanded to a storefront.

Cynthia Chavira, owner of In Bloom, started her small business at home, making colorful soap bars to promote an environmentally sustainable lifestyle and healthier cosmetics.

“All of our products are made as natural [as possible]. We don’t use extra fillers, we don’t use extra preservatives — everything is made for sensitive skin, everything is vegan,” explained Chavira.

Soap bars

After two years her business grew and she decided to open up a brick and mortar store, but the pandemic made the process longer and more difficult.

“It’s been tough trying to open up a storefront in the middle of the pandemic, but you know, here we are and we’re doing it and there is no other way than to keep pushing forward,” said Chavira.

She is the first one in El Paso to open up a refill station where you can buy or bring a container, fill it up with lotion or soap and refill again once you’ve run out.

Refill station

“That way, we get rid of the single-use containers. We reduce, recycle and reuse,” Chavira explained, saying this is also a good way to save money.

With a positive mind, she is bringing some Christmas spirit to her store this holiday season by creating fun bath bombs in the shape of festive Jack Skellington and “waffle Santa.”

She said October through December is her busiest time, but even this year she has felt the support of the community, despite the hardships.

She explained that supporting local businesses doesn’t always require purchasing their products, but finding other ways to spread the word around.

“You can share their page, you can tell your friends about it, just getting the word out, just telling people about it or even just coming in, visiting and taking a picture,” added Chavira.

