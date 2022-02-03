EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – According to White Sands Missile Range officials, due to the increased demand in real world support requirements to enable the on-going battle against the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2022 Bataan Memorial Death March will be a virtual only event.

The safety and care of our participants is as important to us as remembering the special group of heroes that this event stands to honor, according to officials.

If you are currently registered for the in-person event, you will automatically receive a full refund.

Interested participants can register for the virtual event by going to Bataanmarch.com.

