EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A man robs a jewelry store at an El Paso mall, and now law enforcement is asking of the public’s help in finding the suspect.
Crime Stoppers of El Paso and the El Paso Police Department ask for help in identifying this robber through the Crime of The Week.
On the afternoon of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at 4:35 P.M., an unidentified man walked into the Zales Jewelry Store located at 6101 Gateway West inside of Bassett Place Mall.
According to officials the suspect asked to see a gold neckless and to try it on.
According to witnesses, the suspect exited through one of the south-facing doors.
The neckless is a 24” gold neckless valued at $7,799.00. The suspect is Hispanic, 5’7” in his late 20’s, and has a thin build.
Anyone with any information on the identity of this robber should call Crime Stoppers of El Paso immediately at 566-8477(TIPS) or online: www.crimestoppersofelpaso.org. Tipsters will remain anonymous and, if the tip leads to an arrest, they may qualify for a cash reward.
