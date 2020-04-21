Bass Pro Shops donating one million face masks to COVID-19 healthcare workers

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Johnny Morris, founder of Bass Pro Shops, is donating one million face masks to healthcare workers and first responders across the United States, who are working on the front lines of the COVID-19 crisis.

According to a release, 4,000 FDA-approved ASTM Level 1 Procedure Face Masks Will be donated to El Paso’s Fire Department and Emergency Services.

“We are extremely grateful to our nation’s healthcare workers serving on the frontlines of this unprecedented global health crisis,” said Morris. “These heroic men and women continue to dedicate their lives to save the loved ones of others, and we are all honored to support them on behalf of everyone at Bass Pro Shops and Cabela’s, and the communities we serve.”

Bass Pro Shops says the donation is a way to help aid first responders and health care workers who are currently experiencing a shortage of personal protective equipment in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

El Paso is one of more than 200 communities that will be receiving donations, this includes every local community with a Bass Pro Shops or Cabela’s store, boat center, distribution center, and White River Marine Group manufacturing facility, a release said.

Morris will be partnering with Convoy of Hope, a non-profit organization who will help identify appropriate local hospitals and medical facilities, and distribute the masks based on area needs and demands.

“The generosity of Johnny Morris will make a significant impact in the battle against coronavirus across North America,” said Jeff Nene, national spokesperson for Convoy of Hope. “At a time when our healthcare workers are being pushed to the limit physically and emotionally, we’re grateful for partners like Johnny and his incredible team of Outfitters who continue to place a priority on giving back and helping our medical professionals safely perform their live-saving duties.”