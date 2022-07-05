EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Basketball in the Barrio takes pride in its border culture and now they’re announcing El Paso’s 30th camp season to celebrate it. The camp hosts 6–10-year-old girls and boys who live in El Paso’s Segundo Barrio, or attend Hart, Aoy, or Douglas Schools.

“This unique camp was inspired by El Paso legend Rocky Galarza, the late boxing trainer who dedicated his life to training El Paso kids for free,” said Steve Yellen, who founded Basketball in the Barrio along with ex-UTEP assistant coach Rus Bradburd.

Musicians, storytellers, dancers, and artists will present their work between sessions of basketball skill training. For just one dollar, each camper gets a t-shirt, basketball, bilingual children’s book, musical instrument, and free lunch.

Past guests to the camp have included longtime NBA star Greg Foster, boxing champ Juan Lazcano, Coach Nolan Richardson, NFLPA’s director David Meggyesy, Olympian John Carlos, U.S. Secretary of Education Arne Duncan, poet Bobby Byrd, and poet Benjamin Saenz.

The documentary film “Basketball in the Barrio” premiered at the 2008 US Sports Film Festival in Philadelphia. Director Doug Harris received the award for the “Most Inspirational” movie. The camp has been featured nationally on NPR’s Weekend Edition and featured in SLAM Magazine.

Basketball in the Barrio Camp:

When: July 8-10, 2022

Time: 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Where: Armijo Center, 700 E. Seventh Ave.

