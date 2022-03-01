EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Parks & Recreation, have partnered with the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department and Ascarate Fishing Club to bring fun for a day with it’s “Barks, Books, and Bait” event, held Saturday March 5 at Ascarate Park.

Barks

Join the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. as they host a fundraising event and bring awareness of spaying and neutering pets to the community.

The event will include a pop-up dog park, pet vendors, door prizes, pet adoptions provided by “I’m Almost Home” rescue, and FREE microchipping provided by the City of El Paso Animal Services. All proceeds will go towards the County of El Paso Animal Welfare Department Pet Wellness Clinic that provides free pet services to the community.

For more information on how you can donate to the El Paso County Animal Welfare Department, call (915) 546-2040 ext.3254.

Books

El Paso County Parks & Recreation along with United Way of El Paso County celebrate National Read Across America Day with a free reading event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event celebrates the joy of reading and encourages literacy in children. Visitors are encouraged to bring their favorite books to exchange and read with their pets, friends, and family. The event will include snacks, activities for the kids, and free books provided by the United Way.

Bait

The Ascarate Fishing Club will be hosting its seasonal Kid Fish Derby from 7:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The event is FREE for ages 3 years to 16 years old. Registration will be held from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. inside the Ascarate Park Pavilion. Bait and fishing poles will be provided for participants.

Parents will only need an I.D. to register. For more information on the Ascarate Fishing Club, call (915) 478-0406

