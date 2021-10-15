Bar shooting leaves one dead, another injured

(file/MGN photo)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– One man is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting just after midnight Friday morning outside a bar in South Central El Paso.

According to police, they responded to a fight call at Cazadores Cantina sports bar on the corner of Copia and Durazno, but later learned it was a shooting and found a man in his late 20’s to early 30’s dead at the scene.

KTSM reporters spotted a body on the ground behind a silver colored SUV in the parking lot along Durazno, just across from the bar. Another man, who police said was mid-30’s, was rushed to nearby University Medical Center. His condition is unknown.

Details are limited, but KTSM will update this story as soon as we receive more information.

