Bank customers in Las Cruces targeted by theives

Residents in Las Cruces, Carlsbad, and Deming are taking extra precaution when going to the bank. This comes after multiple incidents of theft have occurred.

According to the Las Cruces Police Department, auto thefts began a few weeks ago and they’re spreading throughout the area so they’re warning people in the community always be aware of their surroundings.

LCPD told KTSM, thieves are following bank customers from bank parking lots to other locations and committing the crime off of bank parking lots.

“I take it for granted I guess that I just come in and out and go on with my regular routine but it makes me scared now knowing that there might be someone who could be following me,” said Las Cruces resident Laura Valles.

Resident Maya Alvarado, warning her fellow neighbors to be careful, ” just lookout, please you need to be more aware of your surroundings and texting and being on your phone, be more aware, it helps a lot”.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward up to $1,000 for information that identifies the perpetrators.

Anyone with information that can help identify the driver, the accomplice or the location of the vehicle is asked to call Las Cruces Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can also be provided through the Las Cruces Crime Stoppers app, “P3 TIPS.” The app is available through the App Store on most devices.