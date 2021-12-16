Bailed out for Christmas: El Paso Lawyer and bondsman see uptick during holiday season

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – During the holiday season an El Paso Attorney at Law Mario Gonzalez says that he sees an uptick in family members bailing out their loved ones in time for Christmas.

“They don’t want to see their son, their husband, their daughter being behind bars especially for the holidays. So they’re calling because they want it and they want it fast but the system can only work at a certain speed,” said Gonzalez.

He adds that it’s not only an uptick in people trying to bail out their loved ones but also arrests.

“During the holiday’s there’s always a lot more arrests. There’s family violence, there’s DWI’s there’s that kind of thing, and I’ve seen that year in and year out as my practice as lawyer.”

El Paso Bondsman Fernando Rodriguez with Apodaca and Lachica bail bonds has been in the business for 43 years saying the same thing about crime during the holidays.

“Before Christmas what happens is there’s a lot of shoplifting a lot of crimes stealing,” said Rodriguez.

As for family members bailing their loved ones out, Rodriguez says he doesn’t only see an uptick during Christmas but other holidays as well.

“Mother’s Day forget it man that’s one of the main ones besides Thanksgiving and Christmas, said Rodriguez.

