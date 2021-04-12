Bad Bunny bringing El Ultimo Tour de Mundo to El Paso in February 2022

FILE – Bad Bunny performs a medley at the Billboard Latin Music Awards in Las Vegas on April 25, 2019. The Puerto Rican superstar is the music platform’s most-streamed artist of the year with 8.3 billion streams globally. The Latin Grammy winner and hitmaker, who released a new album last week, leads a top five list that also includes Drake, J Balvin, Juice WRLD and the Weeknd. (Photo by Eric Jamison/Invision/AP, File)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Bad Bunny is bringing his El Ultimo Tour de Mundo to El Paso in February 2022.

The show will be at 8 p.m. on Feb. 11, 2022, at Don Haskins Center.

Tickets go on sale Friday at noon. You can purchase tickets at the University of Texas at El Paso’s Special Events page.

On Saturday, Bad Bunny wrestled at WWE’s Wrestlemania. The next day, WWE star Triple H praised his performance in a video announcement of the 25-date tour that starts Feb. 9, 2022, in Denver.

The tour is named for his 2020 album.

The 2022 tour dates are below:

2/9: Denver CO – Ball Arena

2/11: El Paso, TX – UTEP Don Haskins Center

2/13: Hidalgo, TX – Payne Arena

2/16: Houston, TX – Toyota Center

2/18: Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

2/23: San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

2/24: Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

2/25: Inglewood, CA – The Forum

2/28: Portland, OR – Moda Center

3/1: Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

3/3: San Jose, CA – SAP Center

3/5: Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

3/6: Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena

3/10: Rosemont, IL – Allstate Arena

3/14: Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

3/16: Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

3/18: Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

3/19: Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

3/22: Boston, MA – TD Garden

3/23: Montreal, QC – Bell Center

3/25: Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

3/26: Charlotte, NJ – Spectrum Center

3/27: Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

3/29: Orlando, FL – Amway Center

4/1: Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

