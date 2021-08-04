Back to School COVID-19 protocols

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – It’s the first week of school for most districts in our area and we’ve already been seeing COVID-19 cases being reported at Ysleta ISD.

KTSM reached out to area school districts to find out what their COVID protocols are. Most districts in our area, including Anthony ISD, are following CDC guidelines in the event that someone on campus does test positive for COVID-19.

Anthony ISD says if someone at school has symptoms they’re asked to report to the nurse’s office.

“The nurse will conduct a COVID-19 test and they’ll be in an isolation room with all the necessary PPE,” said Adriana Candelaria, Anthony ISD Spokesperson

Anthony ISD said if they test positive they’ll be sent home. The nurse and teacher will find out who may have come in contact with that person.

The nurse and classroom teacher will find out who may have come in contact with that person, those students if not vaccinated will have to quarantine for ten days.

Students who are vaccinated will not have to quarantine but will have to be monitored for symptoms.

Since this afternoon, Anthony ISD has not had any confirmed COVID cases.

For Ysleta ISD, they’ve had a least four confirmed cases this week. On Monday the superintendent told KTSM when someone on their campuses test positive they have similar protocols.

“If there is a positive case, and the student has not been vaccinated then immediatly removed from the classroom, going through contact tracing process, followed by communicating with all those students and the parents,” said Ysleta superintendent Xavier De La Torre.

He said students who are fully vaccinated will not have to quarantine either.

“They don’t necessarily have to remain off campus or in quarantine for that full 14 day period,” said De La Torre.

You can read COVID protocols for YISD here.

You can read COVID protocols for EPISD here.