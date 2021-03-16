‘Baby Freebies’ available for local families impacted by COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — One local organization focused to assist women is dedicated to connect eligible families with free baby diapers, wipes, and other essential items.

Guiding Star El Paso, will be distributing essential baby items to local families in need who have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will take place this upcoming Thursday, March 18 at 1414 E. Rio Grande Ave. through the back entrance.

The distribution will last from 9 in the morning to 3 in the afternoon.

According to a press release, parents of children 36 months and younger, as well as pregnant women will be eligible to receive the free items.

