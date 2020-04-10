Avoid large utility bills in the future

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Amid the COVID-19 outbreak, many utilities have stopped disconnecting services, the TexPIRG Education Fund has tips on how to avoid a large bill in the future.

According to the TexPIRG Education Fund, if you may be unable to pay your utility bills, there are actions you can take to protect yourself now and in the future.

Avoid bill shock

The Fund recommends paying what you can along the way to avoid a huge bill later down the road.

Engage with your utility early

Many companies have set up programs to help people cope with financial issues during the pandemic, check out your utility’s website and find out if they do.

Set up a payment plan

Many utilities can set up a payment plan, find out if your local company offers a payment plan.

For the entire list and more tips on how to reduce your utility bills, visit TexPIRG Education Fund’s website at https://uspirgedfund.org/feature/usf/how-pay-utility-bills-during-covid-19.