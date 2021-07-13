Avoid falling victim to scammers with tips from the Better Business Bureau of El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The Better Business Bureau of El Paso is reminding the community to take steps to ensure they are not victimized by scammers with a series of tips.

First, the BBB advises to never send a wire transfer to a stranger. Also, avoid clicking on links or opening attachments in unsolicited emails. Links, if clicked, will download malware onto a computer, smartphone, or what ever electronic device is being used.

Scammers also use dating websites and social media to reach potential targets, according to the BBB. Never share personally identifiable information with someone who makes an unsolicited contact, whether it is over the phone or by email.

Finally, work with local businesses when possible. BBB has business profiles for reviews on what other people have experienced.