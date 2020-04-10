Avoid COVID-19 stimulus check frauds

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- Since Congress passed a $2 trillion relief package to help Americans, TexPIRG Education Fund is publishing new guides and tips to avoid the top scams.

The Fund’s website features the six top scams to look out for while waiting for your check to arrive.

Fake Checks

If you get a stimulus check in the mail before late April, it is likely a fraud. The IRS will need a few weeks to mail out checks.

Social Media Messages

The US government will never ask you for personal or financial information over Facebook, Instagram, Twitter or other social media.

Fake Social Security Number Requests

You should never give out personal information including your social security number unless it is through an approved government portal.

Small Business Administration Loan Scams

Any email communication from the Small Business Administration will come from accounts ending with sba.gov.

Processing Fees

Never pay a fee to get your money quicker. Checks will be sent directly to you or deposited in your account.

Cash Advances

Some lenders offer to give a cash advance, but often charge a high interest that will cost you more than it’s worth.

To see the list and find more information on how to avoid scams, visit the TexPIRG Education Fund website at https://uspirgedfund.org/feature/usp/top-6-coronavirus-stimulus-check-scams.