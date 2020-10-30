Avid motorcyclist identified as victim of Thursday’s deadly crash in Northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Police confirmed 63-year-old Eartha Jean Jones died Thursday night after she was ejected from her 2018 Can-Am Spyder motorcycle in Northeast El Paso.

The crash happened around 6:50 p.m. in the 10300 block of Gateway West and involved two vehicles and Jones’ motorcycle. According to El Paso Police, Jones was north in the Center lane of Gateway north with 20-year-old Abril Garcia made a right turn from Junction Avenue onto Gateway North into the same lanes.

Jones and Garcia changed lanes into the left lane at the same time, causing Jones to veer back into the center lane. During the lane change, she hit Garcia’s 2003 Buick Century and was ejected from her motorcycle. A third vehicle, driven by a 62-year-old man, was unable to avoid hitting Jones in the roadway.

Jones was taken to a nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead. This is the 62nd traffic fatality of 20202, compared to 56 this time in 2019.

According to her social media profile, Jones was a member of the Buffalo Soldiers Motorcycle Club (MC). The Black majority MC celebrates in rides benefiting Wreaths Across America, the Child Crisis Center, and the Annual Feed the Homeless program. Most recently, the club held a Ride for Justice rally during the height of the Black Lives Matter movement over the summer to bring attention to Black issues in our community.