Authorities search for wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a wanted sex offender who was supposed to arrive at a halfway home in El Paso, but has not reported to the facility.

According to the EPCSO, Danny Arzola was released from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Ramsey Unit in Rosharon, Texas, about 30 minutes south of Houston, on Monday.

He was scheduled to arrive in El Paso and was supposed to notify TDCJ Parole of his arrival and report to Halfway House at 1700 Horizon Blvd.

He did not report to the facility and a parole violation warrant was issued, with additional charges forthcoming.

According to EPCSO, he is a registered sex offender who was convicted of aggravated sexual assault against a 13-year-old female. Arzola is currently on parole for failure to comply with sex offender registration.

If you have information on Arzola’s location, call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 538-2008.