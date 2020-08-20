Authorities release name and mugshot of man accused of causing SWAT standoff in Horizon City

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has released the name and mugshot of the man who caused a SWAT standoff in Horizon City on Wednesday.

41-year-old Edgar Shum was arrested and taken into custody for allegedly threatening a family member with a handgun.

As KTSM 9 News reported on Wednesday, at around 11:30 a.m. the Horizon Police Department and Socorro ISD Police Department requested the assistance of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Teams.

Authorities said law enforcement agencies were responding to a barricaded subject with a gun and a child at the residence of 14500 block of Escalera Dr.

Officials said a student alerted an SISD employee about a problem at the home while attending a virtual class.

Investigators later learned that Shum had threatened the family member and refused to come out of the home.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Response Teams arrived on scene and Crisis Negotiators were able to peacefully negotiate Shum’s surrender. Authorities said the child was unharmed and reunited with family members.

Shum was arrested and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility for Aggravated Assault Family Violence.