Suspects in custody following social media threat at El Dorado High School

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police have identified and apprehended the individuals responsible for a social media threat against El Dorado High School Thursday morning.

According to Socorro ISD spokesman Daniel Escobar, police identified the individuals who posted a threatening message on social media late Wednesday were taken into custody this morning. Although the details regarding the social media threat were not made public, KTSM learned it involved a possible threat to shoot the school.

The district says there is no evidence of a viable threat to students or the campus. Out of an abundance of caution, the school will have additional police presence throughout the school day.

The threat comes just days after El Dorado Senior Kenneth Ellababedi was shot and killed at a house party over the weekend.

El Dorado Principal Vanessa Betancourt sent a message to parents urging them to remind their children of “the gravity and the serious consequences that they will face if found to have made a threat to a school or individual, whether made as a joke or not.”

