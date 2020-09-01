Authorities increase reward for Texas Most Wanted Sex Offender from El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of Marco Antonio Toscano, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender from El Paso, has been increased.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the reward has been increased to $4,000 for information leading to Toscano’s capture if the tip comes in during the month of September. Toscano, 34, is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and a parole violation.

Toscano is five feet and six inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his abdomen, back, neck, left ear, left hand and both arms.

According to a news release, Toscano has been wanted since September 2018, when he absconded from his last known address in El Paso. He has ties to the San Angelo area, as well as Southern California.

In 2006, Toscano was convicted in Tom Green County, near San Angelo, of indecency with a child-sexual contact after an incident involving a 9-year-old girl. In 2015, he was convicted in Edwards County, near Rocksprings, of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters must provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.