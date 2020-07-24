Authorities asking for community’s help in locating wanted sex offender

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is trying to locate a sex offender who failed to report to authorities about a change of address.

Roberto Enrique Ahumada is now wanted on a Parole Violation and an additional charge of Fail to Comply with Offenders Duty to Register is forthcoming, officials said.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, authorities conducted a home verification check and the Texas Department of Criminal Justice learned that Ahumada no longer resided at the registered address and his whereabouts are now unknown.

Ahumada is a registered sex offender following a conviction of Sexual Assault, the victim being an adult woman.

If you have information on the location of Roberto Enrique Ahumada, please call the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at 915-538-2008.