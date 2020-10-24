Austin hospital system sends 40 healthcare workers to El Paso

AUSTIN, Texas — St. David’s HealthCare system in Austin says they’ve sent nearly 40 medical support personnel, including nurses, from Central Texas hospitals to aid Las Palmas Del Sol Healthcare in their fight against COVID-19 since October 10.

An affiliation between HCA Healthcare and St. David’s HealthCare exists allowing the healthcare systems to combine resources to increase the quality of care for patients.

According to a press release from the City of El Paso, Governor Abbott is requesting an additional 460 medical personnel to El Paso this week. The Texas Department of State Health Services will also send a Texas Emergency Medical Task Force ambulance bus, medical incident support team, five ambulances, and mobile medical unit to assist first responders. DSHS is also deploying 48 patient monitors, 25 medical beds, and 30 oxygen concentrators to support area hospitals.

As of Saturday afternoon, the DSHS website shows just 12 ICU beds and 339 hospital beds remaining in the area. There are 715 people hospitalized and 199 patients in ICU with COVID-19 as of Saturday.