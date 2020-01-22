Austin High School students organize memorial for Walmart shooting victim

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Students from Austin High School’s Panther New Tech/Sandra Day O’Connor Public Service Academy organized a memorial to honor one of the Walmart shooting victims.

According to an EPISD release, Maribel Loya, Austin Class of 1980, and her husband were among the 22 people who were targeted and killed during El Paso’s deadliest shooting.

The students at Austin have worked very hard for many months to put together a fitting memorial, and the ceremony will include a presentation of a plaque to the Loya family, the release said.

The memorial will start at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 23 at Austin High School’s Pit Gym, 3500 Memphis Ave.