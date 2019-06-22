Austin court clears way for Duranguito demolition

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An appeals court in Austin has given the City of El Paso the green light to begin demolishing the Duranguito neighborhood to make way for the downtown arena.
According to Preservationist Max Grossman, the 3rd Court of Appeals lifted the injuction against demolition without a warning on Friday evening.
The move clears the way for the city to demolish buildings that are in the downtown arena’s footprint.
As KTSM reported earlier this week, El Paso County commissioners have voted to nominate several downtown areas as nationally registered districts, including Duranguito.
The City of El Paso has not yet released a statement on the matter.
Stay with KTSM.com for updates.