Austin court clears way for Duranguito demolition

If your phone keeps buzzing with calls from unknown numbers it may be a sign to avoid them. Scammers are finding different ways to scam El Pasoans.

"You cannot trust the number that it's coming from. You can't trust even if you have the mechanism where the name comes up. All of that could be what they call spoofing. So unfortunately that means little to nothing these days," Marybeth Stevens, President of the Better Business Bureau Paso Del Norte said.

As phone scams continue to ring up, some El Pasoans are spreading the word of 915 area code calls that are reportedly saying they're the "Coalition of Police and Sheriff's," and ask for over the phone donations.

"If they use words like police, firefighters, don't assume that's local and don't assume that it is police or firefighters," Stevens told KTSM, "Now we want to always support our local organizations in whatever we can but none of these legitimate organizations will have a problem with calling them back or getting the information sent to you."

The El Paso Police Department responded "We recommend being skeptical about any unsolicited calls asking for any kind of information or donations."

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) added if you happen to answer these calls, always get the exact name they're soliciting for and do your research.