Aunt re-indicted for Capital Murder; 4-year-old dies from injuries months after alleged child abuse

El Paso News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — Charges against an El Paso aunt have been upgraded to Capital Murder, after the 4-year-old boy she was caring for died of his injuries, allegedly caused by her abuse.

According to El Paso Police Department officials, the charges against 31-year-old Jessica Nuñez were upgraded on Tuesday. Police say that the boy died on December 9.

The unnamed 4-year old boy had been in the hospital since May 22nd, after emergency crews found him with multiple life-threatening injuries to include a brain injury, a collapsed lung and lacerated liver.

His 5-year-old sister was also found with non life-threatening injuries.

Detectives with the Crimes Against Children Unit began their investigation which led to the arrest of Nuñez, who was acting as a caregiver for the child and his 5 –year old sister.

At the time, Nuñez was charged with injuring both children and booked into the El Paso County Detention Facility under bonds of $1,050,000.

