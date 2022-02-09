EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A permanent memorial will be built at Ponder Park in remembrance of the people killed during the August 3, 2019 shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart and it will be designed by an El Paso artist.

The memorial will be part of a more permanent memorial to the victims and families impacted by the mass shooting at the Cielo Vista Walmart over two years ago.

The items decorating a fence at Ponder Park right now will be relocated to the August 3 memorial exhibit at the El Paso Museum of History, according to a spokesperson for the City of El Paso.

The artist designing it is Tino Ortega, the same one who has painted balloon murals around the city.

“I don’t know if anyone has seen the series of balloon murals going around town just to commemorate the victims one for each spot. So it’s nice to just commemorate them with a site that would stand the test of time,” said Ortega.

Ortega speaking at a community meeting on Wednesday about his design for the memorial.

“Immediately I though of something of commemorating everybody as a whole and immediately the idea of a crown came to mind,” said Ortega.

The victims families have been contacted about the project, according to a spokeswoman for the city.

The budget for the project is $170,000 that will come from the quality of life and capital improvement projects.

The City and Ortega are asking for the community to give input on the project because it has not been finalized.

During Wednesday’s meeting few people showed up, but some concerns were still brought up.

“There’s been a lot of things that have been a key issue and a lot of those have been ADA appliance. just to make sure everybody in the community is able to be part of this,” said Ortega.

Another topic brought up was whether or not people will be able to leave items at the new memorial.

The City says it is recommended that they do not leave items.

The project is expected to be completed within a year.

The next community meeting will be on February 16 at 6 p.m. at the Marty Robbins Recreation Center located at 11620 Vista Del Sol.

Community members can also join virtually at by clicking this link.

