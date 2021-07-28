Aug. 3 shooting victim to meet blood donors who helped save his life

Memorial items left near the scene of the El Paso Walmart mass shooting. (KXAN Photo: Chelsea Moreno)

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — On Saturday, a victim of the Aug. 3 Walmart shooting will be able to thank fellow El Pasoans who helped save his life.

Luis Calvillo was shot five times and spent five months in the hospital, where he received many blood transfusions. He’ll get to meet and thank El Pasoans who donated blood on Saturday when Vitalant honors those who donated two years ago after the shooting with a ceremony.

A plaque in honor of the victims and survivors and those who donated the days following the Aug. 3 shooting will be unveiled.

“Blood donors save lives. We are taking the opportunity to thank these unsung heroes in such a unique way,” said David Veloz, Sr., director of Donor Recruitment.

The event will be held at the blood donation center at 424 S. Mesa Hills at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The community is invited to the event and can also give blood while there. Vitalant said that those who attend will get an El Paso Strong T-shirt (until they run out).

There will also be El Paso Strong Blood Drives on Friday and Saturday at Cielo Vista and Mesilla Valley malls.

To make an appointment to give blood call 877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825) or by visit vitalant.org.

