EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Junior Achievement and Chapin High School joined forces to inspire and educate P-Tech Academy students through a STEM-focused workshop.

The keynote speaker of the event will be Gisela Dagnino, COO – of Stormwater of El Paso Water Company, and Dr. Andrea Tawney, Vice President for Texas Tech University Health Science Center El Paso’s Office of Institutional Advancement also will be part of the event as they share their insights and experiences promise to provide valuable perspectives on STEM careers for the 110 students participating in HighTech Day.

TECH Day

December 6, 2023

9:00 Welcome by Richard Puente & Nick Farmer

9:10 Keynote Speaker Gisela Dagnino, COO from El Paso Stormwater

10:00 Keynote Speaker Dr. Andrea Tawney, VP for Texas Tech University Health Center El Paso’s Office of Institutional Advancement

10:40-10: 50 Break into Groups: Look at the number on your name tag.

10:50 11:30 Session 1

11:35-12:15 Session 2

Session PLC Room 2 Softskills Panel PLC Room 3 UTEP Library, Edison Robots Library Main library room for AT&T Believes Truck

Session 1 Group 1 Group 2 Group 3 Group 4

Session 2 Group 4 Group 3 Group 1 Group 2

Session 3 Group 2 Group 1 Group 4 Group 3

Session 4 Group 3 Group 4 Group 2 Group 1

Lunch 12:25-12:50 In the Library, Jason’s Deli

1:00-1:40 Session 3

1:45-2:20 Session 4

2:40-3:15 Closing session, surveys, giveaways, dismissal to period 4