EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least one person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries Wednesday morning following a rollover crash at Gateway East and Zaragoza.

Authorities have confirmed that two vehicles were involved in that accident, which occurred around 6 a.m.

El Paso Police told KTSM that Special Traffic Investigators (STI) responded to the scene as well.

The accident forced the closure of all lanes on Gateway East at Zaragoza and the Zaragoza off-ramp as crews work to remove the vehicles from the scene.

