EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – At least one person is dead following a rollover crash in Downtown El Paso.

According to police, the department’s Special Traffic Investigators responded just after midnight Thursday to the intersection of West Paisano and San Antonio.

No word yet on the number of vehicles involved.

Expect lane closures in the area.

Police did not release any further information; stay with KTSM.com for the latest.