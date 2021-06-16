At least $1.7 Million lost in ransomware attacks in El Paso within 6 months

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) –Ransomware attacks are on the rise across the country including here in El Paso. The FBI said millions of dollars in El Paso have been lost in ransomware attacks but there are ways you can protect yourself.

We’ve seen recent cyber attacks on key pieces of U.S. infrastructure including the ransomware attack that shut down the nation’s largest fuel pipeline leading to a gas shortage.

The FBI said in Texas, over a six month period there has been 112 reports of attacks with a loss of more than $16 million and in the El Paso area the FBI El Paso Division office has received 5 ransomware complaints, with one reporting a loss of 1.7 million dollars. The FBI special agent in charge said there could be many more they don’t know about.

“I believe that this number is much higher. We only now what has been reported to law enforcement and the IC3,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Jeffrey Coburn.

The FBI said it’s important to report cyber attacks to protect everyone including the scammer’s next target.

“As a victim of a ransomware attack, it can be intimidating to reach out to law enforcement. we stronger encourage people to reach out to us. We will protect your information. We do not share victim information and what we want to do is to help, not only you but help others who could potentially have attacks from the same ransomware attack that you are receiving,” said Coburn.

If you do get attacked the FBI said the first thing you should do is call their office to get in contact with a cyber expert and do not pay the ransom because you might not even get your information back and you may just continue enabling the crime to continue.

You can contact the FBI by calling 915-832-5000. Click here for more details.